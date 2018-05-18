Rohena Gera's film Sir gets a Cannes honour

The film was among the seven selected ones out of 1,100 films viewed by the Cannes Film Festival committee



Rohena Gera

Rohena Gera is said to be the first female filmmaker to bag the Gan Foundation Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her feature, Sir, starring Vivek Gomber and Tillotama Shome. The film was among the seven selected ones out of 1,100 films viewed by the festival committee.

The writer-director, who also made the documentary What's Love Got To Do With It? (2011), says, "I am delighted that the distributors, who believed in the film, even before it was selected at Cannes will receive support towards the release." Gan Foundation rewards original feature films.

