Rohit Bose Roy on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Tomorrow, we may have another villain

The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a huge shock to the Hindi film industry and even his fans across the globe. It has been almost two months and there have been multiple interrogations and now the Central Bureau Of Investigation has stepped in to initiate the inquiry further.

Amid all this, multiple actors spoke about Nepotism, groupism, favouritism, and many other topics related to Bollywood. And speaking to Hindustan Times, Rohit Bose Roy, known for his films like Kaabil and Plan, has stated how there is a new villain in the case everyday. And he also spoke how there could be a new one in the coming days.

Speaking to the daily, he stated, "Oh, this producer said so and so, therefore he was depressed and took this step. Then suddenly, another FIR was filed and another person took over a parallel investigation and we have a new villain- his girlfriend, who took his money and then, there are reports of her family doing black magic. And tomorrow, we might have some other story revealing another villain."

He added, "Sushant's death started conversations about mental health. Please do not stop that discussion in today's day and date." He even talked about the unfortunate demise of another actor, Sameer Sharma. He said, "I knew him personally. He's somebody I've known for the last 15 years I think. He was a very genial and lovely guy."

Roy is now gearing up for Sanjay Gupta's crime drama, Mumbai Saga, which has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Amol Gupte, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, and Kajal Aggrawal. This film was slated to release on June 19 this year but has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

