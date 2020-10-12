Rohit Reddy on Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy: I said 'Dad's coming back'

After a lot of other celebrities, another actress is all set to become a proud mother and embrace motherhood. We are talking about Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy. They had taken to Instagram to announce this news and fans couldn't keep calm.

And now, she took to her Instagram account again and shared a glimpse of their interview where they chatted about how they decided to embrace parenthood and a lot more. So when asked about this, the actress said, "Honestly, it was god's plan, god's timing and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years and been married for seven years so we were ready."

Have a look at the video right here:

She continued, "2020 was the year we had spoken about it and this was the year when we decided to settle with the baby." And when did she first get to know that she was pregnant? Rohit said, "It was actually a sign, we were in the hospital for almost a month, we were in Goa. On the 12th of June, Anita decided to get a test done. Strangely it so happened that she came back and told me in the ear she's pregnant. It was an awkward and overwhelming moment because so much was happening. Dad was right in front of me, I didn't know what to do and the first thing I actually said was 'He's coming back.'

And how's the couple preparing now? Anita said, "There's so much to do. But honestly I didn't think my skin would get so itchy and dry."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Announces Pregnancy; Shares Video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news