Rohit Saraf on kissing scene in Mismatched: I was freaking out. Prajakta calmed me down

Rohit Saraf had an uneasy moment when shooting for the Netflix series, Mismatched. He felt awkward during a kissing scene with co-star Prajakta Koli. "There are some scenes that can make an actor uncomfortable. Though the director made it seem like a breeze, I was freaking out. Prajakta calmed me down. All's well that ends well," says Saraf, who was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Mismatched, based on Sandhya Menon's bestseller, 'When Dimple met Rishi', chronicles the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other. Mismatched is about friendship, rivalry, ambition and love. The series is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and written by Gazal Dhaliwal.

Charming boy-next-door Rohit Saraf (Rishi Shekhawat) and youth icon Prajakta Koli (Dimple Ahuja), along with Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria) and Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Kritika Bharadwaj (Simran Malhotra) and Abhinav Sharma (Krish Katyal) come together to form an ensemble cast that is bound to take you on a trip down memory lane, back to your college days.

And adding to the perfectly mixed bag are Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha and Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim in the series. Mismatched will release exclusively on Netflix on November 20, 2020.

