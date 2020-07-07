Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's latest Instagram photo is all mush and romance

India cricketer and swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma recently took to social media site Instagram to share a picture of himself and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma went on to add a nice romantic touch to the photo as he captioned it: “Always hold on to what you love.” Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram Always hold on to what you love â¤ï¸ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) onJul 4, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

The opening batsman recently resumed outdoor training after the Coronavirus-caused lockdown was relaxed. Rohit event shared a picture of him post his training session and he looked exhausted and glad at the same time.

A year ago from yesterday (July 6), Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century in the ICC World Cup 2019 and became the first batsman to score five tons in a single edition of the tournament.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

