Rohit Sharma: I don't worry about my Test selection now

Rohit Sharma said playing red-ball cricket is his ultimate dream and that will never change till he stops playing the game



Rohit Sharma

Team India's ODI and T20I specialist Rohit Sharma, who is struggling to cement his place in Test team, does not want to be recognised as a white-ball specialist. Rohit said playing red-ball cricket is his ultimate dream and that will never change till he stops playing the game. "As a child, all I dreamt of was to play Test cricket and that dream will never be over because XYZ doesn't feel that way.

"Nobody can take away my game or what I think about the game. The selectors can do what is best in their control, players can do what is in their control but for us, it's important to keep our focus. When I started playing cricket, there was no white-ball cricket. We used to play with the red ball. White-ball cricket came much later. As a child, you only saw red-ball cricket and how important it was. That will never change till I stop playing cricket," Rohit told reporters on the sidelines of the Ceat Cricket rating awards yesterday.

When asked about his exclusion from India's Test squad for Tests against Afghanistan and England, Rohit, who has represented India in 25 Tests, said he is not thinking about selection, because it only adds on to the pressure. "I am not at a stage to worry about whether I'll be picked or not. I need to enjoy my game. The first five-six years of my career, it was all about, 'Oh, will I be picked? Will I play?' Now, it's all about enjoying the game," he said. Rohit's last Test — against South Africa at Supersport Park, Centurion in January saw him score 10 and 47.

