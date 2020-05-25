Rohit Sharma: Miss being around teammates, can't wait to hit some balls

India's limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma says he has fully recovered from the calf injury that forced him to leave the tour of New Zealand midway earlier this year but the fitness test has been continuously delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Mumbaikar had to return home on February 2 after sustaining the injury during the T20 series against the Black Caps. He was to then miss the three-match home ODI series against South Africa as he was undergoing rehabilitation at that time but it was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that's when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now," Rohit told LaLiga's Facebook live session on Saturday night.

"Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre [National Cricket Academy] and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test, I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team." Rohit, 33, said he is missing hanging out with his teammates and is looking forward to training with them when things get back to normal.

"I miss hanging around my teammates and having that banter with them. When you are playing together, of the 365 days, we are together for 300 days, playing, travelling, so it's like a family. The first thing I want to do is to catch up with these guys and try and hit some balls as soon as I can," he added.

Mumbai is one of the worst affected by the contagious disease and Rohit realises that it may take more time for him to resume training. "I am assuming that those [other] places might open up lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do," he said.

