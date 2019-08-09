Rohit Sharma takes 'Heads Up' challenge against Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Rohit Sharma watches on as rain interrupts play during India vs West Indies first ODI

India's ODI vice captain Rohit Sharma didn't get a chance to do much during the first ODI against West Indies as the game was called off because of persistent rains. However, he lifted his mood as he took the 'Heads-Up' challenge with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a video posted on the official Instagram account of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma is seen guessing the players enacted by Ravindra Jadeja. While he took no time to guess leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian opener took a little longer to recognize the antics of his skipper Virat Kohli which were enacted by Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma was not the only one, who tried to entertain himself while the match was stopped due to rain, India captain Virat Kohli could not stop dancing with Chri8s Gayle, Kedar Jadhav on the field.

After the first break when the umpires called the Indian team players and West Indies players to the field, Virat Kohli did not let his mood to be dampened by rain and was seen dancing several times on the tunes of the DJ.

While, the Indian skipper danced with his teammates on several occasions, he even managed to rope in the ever-smiling Chris Gayle, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate for a jig.

The match was initially curtailed to 43-overs per side as the game had a delayed start due to rain. Earlier, India had won the toss and they had asked West Indies to bat first.

With Windies 9/0 in 5.4 overs, the rain came down again and the match had to be halted. When the players next took the field, the match was further curtailed to 40 overs, but at that time, umpires were not happy with the wet patches on the outfield, and the match was further delayed and it was finally curtailed to 34-overs per side.

Chris Gayle played a peculiar knock where he scored only 4 runs, facing more than 30 balls before getting bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav.

