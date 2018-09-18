Rohit Shetty reveals how to be audience' BFF at Jagran Cinema Summit

bollywood

Jagran Cinema Summit to kick off with director Rohit Shetty in conversation with Mayank Shekhar

As the world of cinema is evolving every day, the Indian film industry is gaining popularity with its films hitting the right chords with the audience. The Indian Film industry has come a long way in the last few years with Indian films wooing the audience globally.

Director Rohit Shetty, whose movies have always been the favourite among the audience of different generations, will participate in the kick-off session at the Jagran Cinema Summit, which will be held at Taj Santacruz on Friday, 21st September '18.

Rohit Shetty will reveal how he continues to dawn the favourite director's hat with his talk on "How to be the Audience's BFF" at Summit. He will in conversation with Film Critic and Festival Director, Jagran Film Festival, Mayank Shekhar.

On being part of the Jagran Cinema Summit, Rohit Shetty says, "The Jagran Cinema Summit is a great initiative, as it is a platform shared by likeminded people who are passionate about cinema and content creation. I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative that focuses on the brilliance of Cinema and the future it holds."

Last year the Jagran Cinema Summit was attended by industry stalwarts like Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Sajid Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Shekhar Kapoor, Madhu Mantena and many more.

With a plethora of high profile actors, filmmakers, marketers and distributors sharing their insights on the imminent future of cinema, this exclusive summit will pave the way to opportunities across all areas in the Indian film industry.

