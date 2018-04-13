Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan made for masala films

Rohit Shetty on how he found his Simmba heroine in Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan



Newbie Sara Ali Khan was believed to have struck gold when she bagged Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's production, Simmba, a project that many girls in Bollywood were vying for. While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter is yet to display her acting prowess, Shetty is convinced that the youngster has a bright future in the movies. "When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films," says the director.



Sara Ali Khan has had a rough start in the film industry, with her first film Kedarnath having run into trouble. Now, with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed love saga back on track, the youngster has two big films in her kitty. Talking about how she landed the plum role opposite Ranveer Singh in the cop drama, Rohit Shetty says, "Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she'd be perfect for Simmba. She'll match Ranveer's craziness because her character in the film is such."

