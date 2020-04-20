Rohman Shawl: Sushmita Sen beats me all the time, I am a very good boyfriend

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been dating each other for a very long time. We have said this before and we say this again that the actress is one of those very few names that has always believed in living her life the way she has wanted and been totally unapologetic about it. Be it her films, or her decision to adopt, or even her relationships, she has never hidden anything from anyone and stood by what she has done.

And now, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, we got to see the funny side of her and her beau, Rohman. Speaking about the actress, Rohman said, "Okay, I will just sort this out for once. She is the best, she beats me every time and I am a very good boyfriend. She's really good... I have taught her, but she beats me all the time." And what followed next was a collective laugher.

She added, "That's true, he taught me chess, and I beat him also." Rohman continued and stated, "No, she is not an overachiever. She is someone who learned chess and she told him you will defeat me a hundred times and then, you will find it difficult to win once in a hundred times and I have done that."

Rohman and Sushmita are currently locked down together and her fans are waiting to see when the actress ties the knot with the love of her life. She is also busy with her upcoming web-series Aarya that will be premiering soon. She's known for films like Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Main Hoon Na.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news