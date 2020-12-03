Romain Grosjean leaves hospital after fiery Bahrain car crash

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital on Wednesday, three days after escaping a fiery crash in the Bahrain GP with just burns to his hands, his team said.

Grosjean was treated in a military hospital in Bahrain for the burns he suffered while jumping out of his blazing Haas car.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news