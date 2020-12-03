Search

Romain Grosjean leaves hospital after fiery Bahrain car crash

Updated: 03 December, 2020 13:30 IST | Agencies | Bahrain

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital on Wednesday, three days after escaping a fiery crash in the Bahrain GP with just burns to his hands, his team said

Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital on Wednesday, three days after escaping a fiery crash in the Bahrain GP with just burns to his hands, his team said.

Grosjean was treated in a military hospital in Bahrain for the burns he suffered while jumping out of his blazing Haas car.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 December, 2020 09:21 IST

Tags

sports newsformula one

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK