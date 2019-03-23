Romeo Akbar Walter director shoots across the country in 46 days

bollywood

While the extensive shoot could bog down many, director Robbie Grewal says that the unit wrapped up the shoot of the John Abraham-starrer in less than 50 days

The director with John Abraham and Mouni Roy

In keeping with the film's ambitious theme that traces the events leading to the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Romeo Akbar Walter has been shot across 14 cities in India, and Nepal. While the extensive shoot could bog down many, director Robbie Grewal says that the unit wrapped up the shoot of the John Abraham-starrer in less than 50 days.

"We had a total of 14 cities — spread over Gujarat, Mumbai, Kashmir and Nepal — to be covered in a 49-day schedule, and we wrapped it in 46 days. Honestly, we could do this because we had done extensive planning during the pre-production stage," says Grewal.

The director adds that before he kicked off the first schedule in Gujarat in June last year, he employed multiple units that were simultaneously working in different cities.

"While I was shooting on one location, my production designer was prepping up the next three locations in different cities. So, after we were done shooting at the first venue, we would go to the second location and immediately start our work. There was clockwork precision. We had a mood board for the entire film, where the finest of details were illustrated."

