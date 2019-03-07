Romeo Akbar Walter Vande Mataram song: A tribute to unsung heroes of 1971

music

John Abraham starrer RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) has become a highly anticipated film in a short span of time with 20 million views for its trailer! A gripping espionage thriller, the film is a salute to those who serve the nation behind enemy lines and yet remain nameless, faceless and are often forgotten. At 16:55 on 16th December 1971, with the unconditional surrender of Pakistani forces, India decisively won the war establishing itself as the undisputed dominant force in the sub-continent. The Indian intelligence agencies played a crucial part in this decisive win.

Saluting the valour of these brave men and women, the makers of RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter have released a song titled Vande Mataram at 16:55 pm on Thursday. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, written and composed by Shabbir Ahmed.

Speaking on the song, Nigam said, "Romeo Akbar Walter is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India who serve the nation behind enemy lines and choose to sacrifice their very existence for the country. Vande Mataram for me is a song of reverence and has just the right amount of emotions to tug at your patriotic chords."



Nigam had sung a version of Vande Mataram for Lage Raho Munnabhai in 2006, a song that had become a chartbuster. His fresh rendition for RAW is timely given the current patriotic fervour sweeping across India.

RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal. The film will release on April 5, 2019.

