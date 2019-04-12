Ronaldo is at another level, says Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

football

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Ajax on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed star striker Cristiano Ronaldo as being in a class of his own after he bagged a precious away goal in their 1-1 Champions League quarter-final draw at Ajax on Wednesday.



Massimiliano Allegri

Ronaldo put Juventus in front on the stroke of half-time with a diving header to take his record goal tally in the competition to 125, only for winger David Neres to level after half-time to put the tie on a knife edge ahead of next week's return leg in Turin. "Ronaldo showed that he is at a different level. His timing and movement is different to everyone else's, there's nothing you can do about it," Allegri said. "He is a player who just has a different technique than the others."

