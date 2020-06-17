Ronit Roy opens up on how he battled depression and alcoholism

Ronit Roy is one of the most successful actors we have in the industry today. He has dabbled with television and Hindi films with ease and aplomb. He's currently gearing up for the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain with Mona Singh and he keeps sharing the promos and posters of the show on his Instagram account.

But little did anyone know that he would also share his tough and troubled times as an actor and how he was depressed and took to alcohol to fight his inner panic. The actor, right with his debut in 1992, Jaan Tere Naam, delivered a silver jubilee film at the box-office, and despite that, he barely had any work. Speaking about this to The Quint, he poured his heart out on what possibly went wrong post the staggering success of his first film.

He said, "I don't know what happened. I have a silver jubilee film that was not easy back then. Silver jubilee, golden jubilee, platinum jubilee, all these terms are unheard of today. But I didn't have work despite giving a silver jubilee film. Out of panic, I started taking offers left, right, and centre. Some films didn't work, some didn't get made."

He added, "I have seen the alcoholic space, the depressive space. But I have corrected myself over the years. Earlier I wanted to be a star. I used to see the massive fan following Rajesh Khanna had and I was mesmerised by that. But now I want to be an actor." Roy rose to fame with a Ekta Kapoor's cult show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a serial that marked his arrival as an actor and also as a star.

And with Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan in 2010, he became one of the most promising actors in Bollywood once again, someone with a menacing aura and intimidating eyes. He then went on to do multiple films and has been a part of movies like Boss, 2 States, Dongri Ka Raja, Kaabil, Machine, Sarkar 3, Thugs of Hindostan, and Ugly.

