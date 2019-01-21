Ronnie Screwvala's cryptic 'STICK WITH IT' tweet hints at Shah Rukh Khan's exit from astronaut film?

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is said to be doing a rethink about Salute/Saare Jahaan Se Achcha as Zero, which proved to be a damp squib, also saw his character travel to space. He is in no mood to experiment.

Though writer Anjum Rajabali has pooh-poohed reports that Shah Rukh Khan is walking out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic, speculations continue. Adding credence to the rumours is producer Ronnie Screwvala's recent cryptic tweet.

He wrote, "Most times the difference between success and failure is not a better idea or ability but the courage to bet on the idea, pre-plan to perfection, take the calculated risk and then stick with it (sic)."

SRK is said to be doing a rethink about Salute/Saare Jahaan Se Achcha as Zero, which proved to be a damp squib, also saw his character travel to space. He is in no mood to experiment. Add to this Farhan Akhtar's statement that he will make an announcement soon. It is being said that SRK is more keen to do Don 3.

Talking about the film's shoot, former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma's biopic was to kick off in Mumbai's Film City, in February.

Since a couple of space films in B-town were put at the backburner, owing to the expenses incurred in tackling the genre, a source close to mid-day revealed in December 2018, "The project is expensive. In a bid to ensure that Salute doesn't exceed the budget, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan find it imperative to start shooting by February. Doing so will help them wrap up the main schedule before summer. Given that certain crucial scenes must be filmed outdoors, the duo felt shooting in the bulky costumes would be impossible during those months."

