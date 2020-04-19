Roop Durgapal: We should be grateful to have a roof above our heads

Roop Durgapal feels privileged to have a comfortable home and says that people should not complain about being locked indoors. "We should thank our stars every single day as there are so many out there, for whom it is a luxury," she posted on Instagram. The Balika Vadhu actor is spending her time learning Marathi online.

The note reflects how we all might have taken our privilege for granted over the years and how times can change for everyone in seconds. This is the time to be thankful for all the facilities at our disposal and never take them for granted.

Read it right here:

There's hardly any Bollywood and Television celebrity that hasn't shared his or her thoughts and opinions on the lockdown that has happened in the world. While some have been sharing their workout and cooking videos, some have been sharing their video chats with friends and families, many have shared important notes on how to be thankful that we are with our families safe and sound at our homes, Roop being one of them.

As stated above, this note by the actress is a must-read and shouldn't be missed so read it if you haven't!

