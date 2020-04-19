Roop Durgapal: We should be grateful to have a roof above our heads
Roop Durgapal posted on Instagram a long note on how we all should be grateful to have a roof above our heads during this Coronavirus pandemic. It's a must-read!
Roop Durgapal feels privileged to have a comfortable home and says that people should not complain about being locked indoors. "We should thank our stars every single day as there are so many out there, for whom it is a luxury," she posted on Instagram. The Balika Vadhu actor is spending her time learning Marathi online.
The note reflects how we all might have taken our privilege for granted over the years and how times can change for everyone in seconds. This is the time to be thankful for all the facilities at our disposal and never take them for granted.
Read it right here:
View this post on Instagram
I think all of us here are privileged & should thank our stars every single day for having a roof above our heads, while there are so many out there, for whom it is a luxury.. So instead of cribbing all the time about being locked inside our homes, we should be grateful & gotta utilise this time productively. In these tough times, we do need many things to keep us occupied positively, creatively and for our mental sanity..for me its Sketching after Singing and reading ofcourse.. what about you all ? Share what keeps you happy & sane in the comments belowðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ #fightingcorona #sketching #roopdurgapal
There's hardly any Bollywood and Television celebrity that hasn't shared his or her thoughts and opinions on the lockdown that has happened in the world. While some have been sharing their workout and cooking videos, some have been sharing their video chats with friends and families, many have shared important notes on how to be thankful that we are with our families safe and sound at our homes, Roop being one of them.
As stated above, this note by the actress is a must-read and shouldn't be missed so read it if you haven't!
