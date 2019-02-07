Rose Day: Let's get the love week started

culture

Rose day embarks the beginning of Valentine's week helping people across the globe to express and convey their feelings to their loved ones

The Valentine's week is almost here and it's time to celebrate love with gifts, chocolates, roses, hugs and kisses. Valentine's Day embarks the celebration of love, relationships and romance. Its frenzy has taken over people in almost every country and extended from a day to a week-long celebration of love and romance. Valentine's Week starts with 'Rose day' which symbolises love and friendship.

Myth

In Sanskrit, the rose is known to play a significant role in the creation of mankind and the world. Mythology said that Lord Vishnu created Lakshmi, his bride with different rose petals thus making rose a symbol of beauty. The ancient Greece mythology recognises Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love as the creator of the rose.

Significance of roses

Roses come in different colours that and each colour signifies different sentiments. Each colour has its own significance and are given for a particular reason to celebrate a new start to any relationship.

Red rose: Red rose is usually gifted to express passionate love and desire. Since it is associated with the goddess of love, Aphrodite it became a symbol of love and beauty.

White rose: White rose signifies peace and virtue. If you have fought with someone and want a fresh start or patch up with someone, the white rose is the peacemaker.

Yellow rose: A yellow rose signifies a new or a long lasting friendship and companionship. It is given to celebrate a healthy friendship as a token of gratitude.

Pink rose: A pink rose is a symbol of elegance and grace and given as a symbol of appreciation and admiration. It can be given to a crush or anybody who makes you happy.

Lavender Rose: This rare yet special rose denotes love at first sight.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.