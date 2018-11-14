Ross Taylor attains career-best ODI ranking

cricket

Ross Taylor

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has acquired a career-best position of number three in the recently-updated list of the International Cricket Council ODI ranking for batsmen.

This comes after Taylor's splendid batting performance against Pakistan where he scored 80 and 86 in two one-day internationals. The scores took Taylor past Joe Root and Babar Azam in the ranking list, only behind the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Other changes in the list of top 10 ODI batsmen included Faf du Plessis moving up three spots to number seven with both Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock dropping two spots, but still staying in the top 10. While Williamson secured a spot at number 9, De Kock secured the tenth position.

Moving to the top bowlers, Kagiso Rabada, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia secured a position in the top five, at number four. Among all-rounders, Mohammad Hafeez, who made big gains in the Twenty20 International charts too, swapped positions with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, getting to number four.

