Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls guide New Zealand to ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka

cricket

Taylor top-scored with 137, and Nicholls was unbeaten on 124 off just 80 balls, lifting the hosts to 364 for four after they were sent in to bat

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century against Sri Lanka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Veteran Ross Taylor and rising star Henry Nicholls both smashed centuries as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 115 runs in the third ODI in Nelson yesterday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Taylor top-scored with 137, and Nicholls was unbeaten on 124 off just 80 balls, lifting the hosts to 364 for four after they were sent in to bat. It was a record ODI score at Nelson's Saxton Oval and Sri Lanka never looked like reaching the mammoth total.

They were all out for 249 in the 42nd over, throwing away their final four wickets without scoring a run as the series ended with a whimper. Thisara Perera was the tourists' standout performer, racing to 80 in 63 balls.

