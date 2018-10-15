RPF bust gang of tribal women robbing passengers on long-distance trains

crime

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted a major crime regarding a gang of tribal women, who used to rob passengers on long-distance trains. The women used to flick purses and bags taking advantage of the crowd and are suspected to be involved in many incidents on the Western-Central railway zone including Mumbai. According to the police, a female commuter Savita Garg told them that on October 12 she was traveling in Mumbai-bound Pawan express train at around 11:35 am and when the train reached Narsinghpur railway station and when the train departed she found that her valuables were missing.

She (Savita) also alleged that few unknown females boarded the train and stole her gold ornaments from her bag. After that, a team was formed by RPF and GRP, who started the search of suspected female groups. Later a team spotted, a group of six females at National Highway number 26, which is hardly two kilometres away from the Narsinghpur railway station. When these females were questioned by the police they confessed their crime. Police have also recovered two gold ring, gold ankle, mangalsutra, neckless and silver ankles from their possession.

Talking to mid-day about the gang's modus operandi, RPF inspector Anil Jha said, "These female gang members usually target Mumbai-bound trains, when they decide to board any such train they spread into two teams, of three each and then they start to gain the confidence of female commuters. Once they find that she is going in somewhere in a function like a wedding then they pass out the information to the other group.

After this, the member of the gang would steal valuables from the bag of a passenger. "While traveling don't reveal your purpose of traveling to unknown female or person because they judge you on that basis and then they do their operation. "There are over 15 to 20 cases against these female accused across Maharashtra. Their (female gang) permanent address is Nagpur but they rarely visit there. Otherwise, they travel from one train to another to loot passenger's valuables, added the police officer."

