Mumbai Crime: Police arrest two thieves with 36 mobiles

crime

Arfin has several cases of thefts, robbery and HBT against his name in the past and police have found nine past cases registered against his name in police stations in South Mumbai

Representational picture

Acting on a tip-off, the VP road police on Saturday arrested two thieves who specialized in house breaking thefts (HBT) and recovered 36 high end mobile phones from them. Officials said the two along with their third accomplice had broken into a mobile phone shop at Girgaum and stolen 49 mobiles and cash of Rs 4.42 lakh on September 27, last month.

Officials said after the incident they checked CCTV footage of nearby shops and found that one of the suspect looked similar to a criminal with past police record. Informers told police that the suspect was likely to come in the Girgaum area, when the police team arrested the suspect Arfin Sayeed, after questioning him a second suspect Shakib Shaikh has been arrested.

Senior police inspector of VP road police station G More said that they had recovered 36 mobiles from the two along with cash of Rs 1.25 lakh. And they were searching for the remaining phones along with cash and also looking for the 3rd accomplice who was with the two when the shop was looted.

Arfin has several cases of thefts, robbery and HBT against his name in the past and police have found nine past cases registered against his name in police stations in South Mumbai. Police were further probing the role of the two in more cases which took place recently.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates