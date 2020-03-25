RRR: It's time to Rise, Revolt, and Roar as the motion poster of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus comes out!

After creating a massive hype across the nation with the announcement of the release date of RRR, the makers have now released the title logo and the motion poster of the film! And for all of those who were thinking the idea behind the name and what it signifies, your question has been answered.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ajay Devgn, who also has a crucial role in this film starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and Alia Bhatt, wished all of us a happy Gudi Padwa and shared it as he promised last night. It looks spectacular, to say the least, and seems to be as grand as Rajamouli's last blockbuster, Baahubali.

Have a look at the tweet and the motion poster right here:

The film chronicles the events that unfolded in 1920 India and is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events.



The motion poster has definitely come as a big treat to all the fans and audience who had been waiting, across the world! Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.



The magnum opus, RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is all set to release on January 8, 2021!

