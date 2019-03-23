Rs 10,000 crore needed for Jet to stay afloat

national

New Delhi/Mumbai: A proposed infusion of Rs 1,000 crore into Jet Airways may prove to be "too little too late" to save the airline as it might require at least '10,000 crore to stay afloat, industry observers said on Friday.

According to industry estimates, Jet's total debt of Rs 8,000 crore in addition to payables such as vendors' dues worth Rs 15,000 crore, would require something more substantial than just '1,000 crore that a consortium of public sector banks might muster up.

"The airline alone has estimated advance ticket sales of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. There are total payables and debt of Rs 25,000 crore. Anything short of Rs 10,000 crore might not have a dent on the current situation of the airline," said an industry source. The airline has lost ground in terms of market shares, even as its pilots and crew are said to be approaching other airlines for employment. "This (Rs 1,000 crore) amount is not enough even to clear salaries and refund passengers for cancelled tickets," said another sectoral expert.

