Rs 1,000 fine for speeding between Khalapur and Urse toll plazas

Motorists covering the 50-km distance between two toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in less than 37 minutes will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000 from August 1 for violating speed norms, a senior police officer said on Monday. The Maharashtra Highway police have taken the decision to curb speeding on the stretch.

The officer said the distance between Khalapur and Urse toll plazas, in Raigad and Pune districts, respectively, is 50km and as per their tests, it takes at least 37 minutes to cover the distance at the permissible speed limit, in normal driving conditions.

Hence, if vehicles cover the distance in less than 37 minutes, it suggests motorists have violated the speed limit, he said. Motorists crossing the speed limit will be penalised and e-challans will be sent to them, he said.

According to the officer, the fine for first-time offenders is R1,000 and the penalty will be increased for repeated offence.

The six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway has witnessed several fatal accidents in the past and most of them were because of speeding.

The officer said the Highway police will implement the decision with the help of MSRDC.

"MSRDC will provide the required data to the Highway police," said Dilip Ukirde, chief engineer of the state-run road infrastructure development body at Pune.

