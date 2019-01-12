RSVP kickstarts 2019 as Uri: The Surgical Strike raked in Rs 8 crore on opening day

bollywood

The year 2019 begins with a bang as RSVP's Uri: The Surgical Strike embarks on a flying start and has witnessed 8.25 crore opening which becomes Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit given by RSVP

RSVP's URI: The Surgical Strike is all set to become 2019's first hit as the Vicky Kaushal starrer enjoyed a blockbuster opening of 8.25 crores. With the great opening at box office URI: The Surgical strike becomes the first content hit of the year 2019 and heading towards the weekend with an upward direction.

The year 2019 begins with a bang as RSVP's Uri: The Surgical Strike embarks on a flying start and has witnessed 8.25 crore opening which becomes Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit given by RSVP.

RSVP has given back to back hits at the box office with Kedarnath and now Uri: The Surgical Strike. While Kedarnath marked actor Sushant Singh Rajput's biggest hit of his career, Uri: The Surgical Strike is all set to record Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit. With back to back hits, RSVP has given Vicky Kaushal the biggest solo hit of his career.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has received tremendous response from critics as well as the audience on the very first day, Uri has seen the massive opening at the box office and will see an upward bar towards the weekend. Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019 given by RSVP after giving Kedarnath.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

Also Read: Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review - Sparks fly, quite literally!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates