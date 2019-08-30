Ruhaan Rajput on his latest accolade: I have always been a blessed person

music

In regard to his music videos, Ruhaan Rajput has a string of them coming out in the next few weeks

With many exciting projects in his bag, Ruhaan seems to be as busy as ever

The year 2019 seems to be very favourable for model, actor and entrepreneur Ruhaan Rajput. With many exciting projects in his bag, Ruhaan seems to be as busy as ever, and according to him, he's enjoying every minute of it. "I'm constantly working on music videos apart from shooting for 'Antarikshya' which is almost complete, and will hit the

floors very soon! I'm pretty eager to see how the viewers respond to it. Everyone has worked very hard," Ruhaan said.

In regard to his music videos, Ruhaan has a string of them coming out in the next few weeks. "One of my upcoming videos is Ankur Pathak's super romantic song Ve Soniya; this monsoon season sets the perfect mood for it. Another song is Dev Negi's 'Tere Bina Jeena'; you might know him from his fantastic songs in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. I've also worked with the music director of the film De De Pyaar De, Vipin Patwa, who has come up with a big-budget music video. The concept of his video shows a royal prince who has everything that a man can possibly need, he lives a luxurious life, but, the one who he loved very dearly is no more. The prince carries on with his life on the basis of her memories. He doesn't desire for anything else in life. This has been superbly picturized in foreign locations, like in Bangkok and Europe. And there was one song pending from earlier, it is Ravi Chowdhary's Khidki Ka Parda, and that's finally going to be released now too. I'm also doing a dance number by Jonita Gandhi and Parry G which is going to be very exciting."

Since we were on the topic of music videos, we got to discuss about the pop music videos of the 90s, and we couldn't help but ask Ruhaan whether he has any favourites out of them. He said, "I liked the song 'Chandni Raatien' a lot, and I liked its video too. There are so many that I liked in fact, but to name a few I'd say the videos that were made for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs were quite remarkable. Alisha Chinoy's 'Made in India' is everyone's favourite I'm sure, and also Lucky Ali's music videos. I remember people used to get excited when these videos used to come on music channels on TV. Also, the actors or models that featured in the music videos at that time became quite popular due to these. People would recognize them, and they shot to fame very quickly. I mean to say that a music video in the 90s had the power to establish the actor, the singer and the music director. Such videos and songs are the treasures of Indipop."

Ruhaan Rajput has recently been awarded 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2019' in the KPO sector for his company Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd by the prestigious Entrepreneur magazine. Entrepreneur Awards are a global event. Entrepreneur India, America's number one business magazine along with Franchise India hosted the event from 17th July to 18th July at JW Marriot Hotel, New Delhi, where Ruhaan was given this honour. The inspiration behind

the event is to bring leading entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs, investors, global luminaries, Indian government officials, etc. under one roof and acknowledge them for their milestones. We asked Ruhaan about how he felt after winning the award, and he said, "I was really, really thrilled when I was nominated. I was kind of positive, you know, but somewhere I wasn't very sure that I will get it. But when they announced my name in the KPO sector, I was speechless for a moment. I also wasn't feeling very well that day, so I was a bit distracted too. So the announcement of my win came as a sudden feeling, but I felt really happy. When your hard work gets recognized and appreciated, it's a great feeling," he smiled. "I feel I have always been blessed", Ruhaan continued with a chuckle, "Since childhood, if I may add so. I'm the only son in my family among three sisters, so I was loved and pampered by all. And fortunately, in the industry also I have been meeting all good people; people who are positive, encouraging and good-hearted. It's not easy to come across such people in life. I read somewhere that many of the kindest people have been hurt the worst. But they are the ones to surround yourself with. So, I feel blessed."

