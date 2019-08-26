Ruka Hoon Song: Sanjeeda Shaikh romances with Jigar Saraiya in this romantic track

music

Television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh features in Jigar Saraiya's pop music video Ruka Hoon. Check out the song right here

A still from the song Ruka Hoon (Picture courtesy/Sony Music India's official YouTube channel)

The makers of hit songs like Kamariya, Bandook Meri Laila, Sun Sathiya and Saibo - music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, are back and how! Jigar Saraiya, one half of Bollywood composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is all set to feature in a pop music video titled Ruka Hoon with none other than the gorgeous Sanjeeda Shaikh. Titled Ruka Hoon, this romantic single marks Jigar's Hindi pop solo debut.

Ruka Hoon's video has been shot in Turkey. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and written and sung by Jigar with a breezy hook-line, Ruka Hoon definitely is one of those 'feel-good' romantics.

Check out the song right here:

Talking about the song, Sanjeeda says, "When I was approached to feature in the video, I knew I had to, as the song is very me. This is actually the kind of music I listen and jam to. It has a sweet sound and is yet, incredibly addictive. Believe me, Ruka Hoon will surely be topping the list of everybody's favourites. Also, Jigar is so super-talented."

Added Jigar, "Sanjeeda looks like a dream and is so immensely talented. It's almost like I made it keeping her in mind."

