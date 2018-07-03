Rukhsar Rehman follows this unique policy on Mariam Khan - Reporting Live sets

Ruksar Rehman, who is playing lead child actor Deshna Dugad's mother in Mariam Khan - Reporting Live follows a set of rules on the set

Ruksar Rehman

Rukhsar Rehman follows a unique rule on the sets of Maryam Khan: Reporting Live. Whenever on set, actor doesn't use her phone. She says, "I’ve been following the no-phone policy for long. I prefer focusing on the shoot and my character. I access my social media accounts only post pack-up".

Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman recreated Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala's "Rim jhim rim jhim" romantic number for an a sequence in Mariam Khan -- Reporting Live. In the sequence, the show delved into the love story of Majaaz and Madeeha -- Khalid and Rukhsar's characters -- and this scene was a part of this flashback sequence.

"I am really excited about the sequence. We are scheduled to shoot in a few days and I am already prepping for it," Khalid said in a statement to IANS. The Star Plus show tells the story of eight-year-old Mariam and her quirky tale and creative mind.

