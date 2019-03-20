Run for a cause on International Day of Forests at Airoli

things-to-do

Run for a cause which hopes to put the spotlight on the importance of mangroves for Mumbai's survival

The organisation hosts a mangrove run annually

Team Greenaiders brings back the third edition of Mangroves Matter, one of their four annual events that are targeted at raising awareness on environmental issues. The idea behind the mangrove run is "to make citizens of coastal cities like Mumbai aware that mangroves aren't just bushes but they play a very important role in the whole ecosystem," says Paresh Pimpale from the organising team. "Mangrove forests play an important role in saving the land from the rising tides of the sea and protecting the sea from the pollution of the land," he adds.



Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

The initiative, also supported by the mangrove cell of the Forest Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, brings two animated mascots into play this year. "These characters can really connect with school kids and send across a message," said Pimpale, citing the importance of roping in the younger generation in the conservation effort.

The event, which commemorates the International Day of Forests observed on March 21 will take place along the mangroves of Airoli. It consists of a 10 km timed run, with a "general" and "veteran" category, and a 5 km fun-run. The cash prizes for the 10-km run are R10,000, R7,000, and R5,000. Registrations for the runs end this evening.

ON: March 24, 6 am to 9 am

MEETING POINT: Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Airoli Creek, Thane.

CALL: 9821194396

COST: Rs 450 to Rs 650

