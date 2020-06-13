Run to the Moon begins on June 20

This picture has been used for representation purpose

IDBI Federal Life Insurance has launched Run to the Moon to mark the 51st anniversary of man's first step on the moon, on July 21, 2020.

Participating runners can be a part of the run from anywhere but must log a total distance of 65kms from June 20 to July 20. A runner cannot exceed more than 10kms daily and must complete a minimum of 2.5kms to ensure the run is logged. All participants, who complete the total distance, will be awarded a t-shirt, mask and an e-certificate.

To register, the first 10,000 participants will have to pay Rs 100 as a donation while everyone thereafter will have to pay Rs 250 as registration fee in addition to the donation amount.

All donations made during the registration will go towards helping the support staff of sports organisations, institutions and departments across the country who have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

