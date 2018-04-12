'Running couple' Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar all set to marry on April 21?

Milind Soman's relationship with Ankita Konwar grabbed headlines because of their age gap. According to a report, they are all set to tie the knot on April 21



Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/earthy_5

Marathon Man Milind Soman has been in the news for his love relationship with girlfriend Ankita Konwar. What made the relationship a unique one, is the drastic age gap between the two, which the fans refuse to fathom. However, Milind has been unaffected by these judgements and trolls and each time has shut the disparagers with ease. Ankita is a fellow marathoner and fitness freak and the couple has been traveling all over the world. They continue to share their lovey-dovey photos on the photo-sharing site.

While there were rumours of the two tying the knot, a Times of India report has suggested that actor-model Milind Soman will tie the knot with girlfriend, Ankita Konwar on April 21 in Alibaug. Talking about it a source informed the publication that it would be a small and simple ceremony. "Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding a huge affair," said the source.

Well, Ankita is from Guwahati and the report also adds that there won't be another celebration in Ankita's hometown.

A few days ago, the 27-year-old had shared a post on Instagram, which cemented the fact that the duo can't live without each other. "I don't want to know what it's like to live without you, don't want to know the other side of a world without you," wrote runner Ankita Konwar.

This would be his second marriage after separation from ex-wife Mylene Jamponai, a French actor.

When Milind started making initial appearances with Ankita, wherein, he attended a fashion event in New Delhi with her and posted a selfie from there on Instagram. He wrote, "Photo of the day." And, some fans posted comments such as, "You both look iconic together," while others asked, "Is she your daughter?"

