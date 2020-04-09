Rupali Ganguly on Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai: Great fun to watch it with my son

Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai is arguably one of the most charming and clever sitcoms of the Millennium. Not just the razor-sharp performances, it was also the witty writing that made this unforgettable serial what it is today. It catered to both the elite and what we call the masses. It's back on television and people are already going gaga about it.

And the actress who played one of the funniest characters in the show, Monisha, has spilled the beans on her fond memories of it. Yes, we are talking about Rupali Ganguly. Monisha was a character that reveled in her middle-class nature and derived an unexplainable high in being a miser. She was a television addict and also very lazy. And recollecting those fond days of shooting, she spoke to Hindustan Times about her overall experience of being a part of what is one of the greatest things to happen to Indian television. And yes, before we forget, it's back on the small screen just like Mahabharat and Ramayan. Head straight to Star Bharat between 10 am and 12 pm to enjoy the madness and nostalgia.

She said, "In times like these, a show like Sarabhai… will be a great stress buster. It's great fun to watch it with my son Rudransh who tells me that I'm like Monisha in real life," she says. "Sarabhai is a monster that continues to grow and win millions of hearts. People still call me Monisha and when I meet my son's friends, they enact and say 'Monisha beta, how middle class'," she added.

And recently, she also posted a picture where she could be seen chatting with the Sarabhai family via FaceTime. And also present were some members of the Parekh family from another fantastically farcical show, Khichdi. Have a look right here:

So in case you're feeling low or having a bad day, watching the old episodes of these two shows is the best medicine.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news