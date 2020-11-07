Russell Wilson spends Rs 7.4 crore per year on Ciara and his fitness

National Football League star Russell Wilson has revealed that he spends a whopping $1 million (approx Rs 7.41 crore) every year to pay his team of trainers and chefs to ensure singer wife Ciara and him can stay healthy. Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Wilson said: "I probably spend $1 million if not more, a year, just on recovery."



Russell Wilson

Wilson's entourage travels with him everywhere. "I have a whole performance team. I got a full-time trainer that travels with me everywhere, works with Ciara too. I have a full-time PT, I have a full-time mobile person that's working on me and making sure that I'm moving the right way and everything else. I have a full-time massage person and two chefs. I'm trying to play until I'm 45 at least. So for me, my mentality is that I'm going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can to take care of myself."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news