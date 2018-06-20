Russia-India military exercises scheduled for late 2018

According to Interfax news agency, a Russian military delegation has visited India to discuss the logistics of the exercise

The tri-service joint Russia-India military exercise Indra-2018 will take place in an Indian military base in the second half of this year. According to Interfax news agency, a Russian military delegation has visited India to discuss the logistics of the exercise.

Combined military units of the Russian Eastern Military District will participate in the drills, it said. Members of the Indian defence forces will also be involved in planning of the exercise including practical operations of the units besides catering, consumer services and medical support for the Russian units. In addition, the parties will agree on the procedure for receiving and servicing of military transport aircraft in India.

