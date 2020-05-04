Russia reports record 10K new cases

Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the first time the country's daily tally reached five figures."More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported were in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital's medical facilities will be overwhelmed. Russia has recorded more than 1,34,000 coronavirus infections overall and 1,420 deaths."

150 test positive in Kabul

Afghanistan's public health ministry announced Sunday that 500 random Coronavirus tests in the capital revealed more than 150 positive results, raising fears that the virus may be spreading faster than originally thought.

Ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar called the results from Kabul "concerning" and said people must remain in their homes to slow the spread. He said the country's actual infection rate would likely increase as testing becomes more available. Afghanistan has thus far taken close to 12,000 samples, of which over 2,700 have been positive, and 85 have died.

Kabul and most other cities are in lockdown. Afghanistan has also received more than 250,000 refugees who have returned from Iran, the country hardest hit by coronavirus in the region. There are growing fears that the country's health care system, devastated by four decades of war, will be woefully unprepared for a major outbreak.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally crosses 19,000

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally crossed 19,000 on Sunday after 989 new patients were diagnosed in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of National Health Services said 23 patients died in this period, taking the total toll to 440. The authorities so far have conducted 2,03,025 tests, including 8,716 in the last 24 hours. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he was not sure when the anti-COVID-19 vaccine will be available and expressed fears that "we may have to live with the virus for six months or (even) a year". He said the war against the pandemic can be won by wisdom and not by using force to shut down the masses.

657 more infected in Singapore

Singapore on Sunday recorded 657 new cases, over 600 of whom are foreign workers, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 18,205. "The number of cases among migrant workers has been fluctuating in recent days due to clearance of backlogged cases by one laboratory," the Health Ministry said. Singapore will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12.

