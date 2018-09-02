Russian airport worker dies, 18 injured in plane crash

international

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Pic/AP

Russia's transportation minister says a supervisor at Sochi airport has died during an emergency response after a landing plane careered off the end of the runway and caught fire.

The health ministry says 18 people were injured in the accident, as the Utair-operated plane from Moscow, carrying 164 passengers and six crew members, was landing. Transportation minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said airport shift supervisor Vladimir Begiyan, who was one of the first responders to the accident, died of a heart attack at the scene. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Pepper spray goes off aboard flight

Honolulu: Hawaiian Airlines says a can of pepper spray went off inside a plane headed from California to Maui. Airline spokesman Alex Da Silva says 12 passengers and three flight attendants were treated for respiratory issues. He says that a passenger illegally brought the pepper spray on the plane carrying 266 people, but that the release was accidental.

