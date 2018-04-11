Russian ex-spy's daughter discharged from UK hospital

Western allies backed UK, but Moscow strongly denied any involvement, prompting a furious international row



Yulia Skripal

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury along with her Russian ex-spy father, has been discharged from hospital, an official said yesterday.

"This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone," Salisbury hospital's deputy chief executive Christine Blanshard said, adding that the 33-year-old Russian had asked for privacy.

She said that while Sergei Skripal, 66, is "recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he, too, will be able to leave hospital in due course". The pair were found collapsed on a bench in Salisbury on March 4 in what British authorities have said was attempted murder by the Russian state.

Western allies backed UK, but Moscow strongly denied any involvement, prompting a furious international row. Countries around the world expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in response, prompting Moscow to launch its own expulsions. There were initially fears that the Skripals would not recover, but last week hospital officials said they were both improving.

