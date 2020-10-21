Ryan Lochte emotional after watching daughter Liv walk for first time

America's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 36, has revealed that he got emotional watching daughter, Liv, one, take her first steps. Lochte has two kids Caiden, three and Liv with wife Kayla Rae Reid, 29. "I wasn't there to watch my son walk for the first time because I was at an Olympic training camp in Colorado, so I missed it and got videos, which crushed me. But I was able to watch my daughter walk for the first time. That made me a proud dad. It's 100 per cent [different]," Lochte told ET Canada.

Lochte is a softie when it comes to Liv. "My daughter can't do anything wrong. She'll cry and I'll pick her up and say, 'It's okay, you can keep crying. Daddy's got you.' If it's my son, I'm like, 'Stop crying buddy. You gotta be a big boy.' I'm definitely a softie with my daughter."



Kayla Rae Reid

Meanwhile, Lochte said his children have inherited his love for the water. "My son can swim. My daughter's like my water baby."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news