Ryan Lochte went from making millions to zero

America's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has revealed how he went from making millions to being penniless post the 2016 Rio Games robbery scandal, in an upcoming documentary.

High profile sponsors Ralph Lauren and Speedo dropped him, which saw Ryan, 35, reportedly lose more than $1million (approx R7.56 crore). Ryan caused a frenzy after the 12-time Olympic medallist was caught lying about a gas station encounter in Brazil.

Later, the USA Swimming body suspended him from all domestic and international competitions for 10 months. Ryan now hopes to make a comeback at next year's Tokyo Games. In a promo for the documentary, In Deep With Ryan Lochte, he said: "I went from making millions to zero. Something could have ended my life because I was stupid."

On August 14, 2016, Ryan falsely stated he was robbed at a gas station in Rio along with fellow Olympians Jimmy Feigen, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger. However, on investigation, it came to light that no robbery had taken place.

"The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his a*** out. There's so much more to life. Wake up," he added in the documentary.

