Ryan Reynolds auctions pink Deadpool suit for a cause

Apr 04, 2018, 14:26 IST | IANS

Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation

Actor Ryan Reynolds flaunted a bright pink version of his "Deadpool" costume in a video to auction it to raise money for the fight against cancer. Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation, reports variety.com. "You may be wondering 'Why the pink suit,'" Deadpool asks in the video.

"Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That's heart with a T -- for my new favourite colour, pink." He explained that he is auctioning off "the very suit off (his) back" to raise some "serious cash" for cancer, which is a cause very close to his heart.

 

"What you do from there is limited only by your imagination... Does it become a colourful addition to your S&M dungeon," Reynolds asked in the video. "Deadpool 2" is slated to release on May 18.

