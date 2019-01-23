Ryan Reynolds cancelled surgery to promote Deadpool 2 in China

hollywood

Now that's some dedication to one's craft! Ryan Reynolds cancelled surgery on his arm to meet his fans in China and promote his upcoming Deadpool 2 there

Ryan Reynolds. Pic/Ryan Reynolds' official Instagram account

China is all set to welcome a re-cut, PG-13 version of Deadpool 2--this is the first time that the franchise has passed the country's strict censorship standards. And the film's main man isn't wasting any time to make the most of it. This dedication goes to the extent of cancelling a surgery on his left arm (he had injured it while shooting the film), and instead, visit China to charm Deadpool fans and promote his film.

The Canadian actor's visit to Beijing comes at a time when Sino-Canadian relations are at an all-time low after the arrest of Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, and China detaining two Canadians in an act of retaliation. Another Canadian was sentenced to death at an unexpected retrial of his drug-smuggling case, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has deemed "arbitrary" and a "cause for concern".

On his one-day promotional visit to the country, Reynolds told his countless fans, "It's been a dream of mine for years to bring Deadpool to China and Chinese audiences, so for me this is, heaven on earth." About working and promoting the film despite his injury, he said, "This was more important. I was not going to miss coming to China."

Deadpool 2 is set to be released in China on January 25 under the title Deadpool 2: I Love My Family, referencing a similarly titled Chinese TV show of the 1990s that's about a family in Beijing.

