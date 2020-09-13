Ryan Reynolds gets COVID-19 test, resumes shooting for 'Red Notice'

After months-long hiatus, actor Ryan Reynolds on Saturday resumed shooting for his Netflix action-comedy 'Red Notice.' The 'Deadpool' actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself getting tested for coronavirus before returning to show. He also revealed that the pictures were clicked by his Blake Lively.

"Back to work on #RedNotice. The COVID Test is quick and easy," he wrote in the caption. "The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over. No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first," he added.

Earlier this week, actor Gal Gadot had also returned to the shoot of 'Red Notice' and had shared pictures from her COVID-19 tests. Besides Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the film also stars Dwayne Johnson in a pivotal role. The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced shutdown of the entertainment industry.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever