Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski to headline comedy Imaginary Friends

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up for comedy film Imaginary Friends. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures is in the process of landing the project, which will be written and directed by Krasinski. In a closely fought bidding war, the studio beat out the likes of Sony and Lionsgate to emerge out on the top. Final negotiations are currently underway.

The movie, being described as a fantasy comedy, is about a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil.

It is the second project for Reynolds, 42, to be bagged by a major studio in a week. He recently signed on to join Will Ferrell in a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol", to be directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. The project has been acquired by Apple. The actor will next star in Fox-Disney's "Free Guy" and Michael Bay's Netflix action feature "6 Underground".

Krasinski, 39, is currently working on the sequel to his 2017 horror blockbuster "A Quiet Place". He is also looking forward to the premiere of "Jack Ryan" season two.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever