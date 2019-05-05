Ryan Reynolds reveals his younger daughter is 'into villains'

hollywood

'The Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' actor Ryan Reynolds on Friday revealed how his two daughters James (4 years) and Inez (2.5 years) are getting attracted to movies and shows.

As per the report by People, Reynolds opened up about his two daughters on the show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'. "My older daughter is super into movies and television, like Pikachu, she's super excited about [it]," he said. "Knives, a lot of knives," he joked.

Speaking about his younger daughter Inez who is more into villains, Reynolds said, "She's super into villains. We watch 'Beauty and the Beast' and her favourite character is Gaston."

"Our paediatrician, when she met Inez, she said, 'Oh, this one's shady'," he added.

"Even the other day, when we were travelling back home, we were at the airport and out of our whole family, she's the only one that got the secondary security pat down at 2 years old. She just takes it like a hard-earned felon," he added further.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively recently revealed that they are expecting their third child. Ryan is playing Pikachu in 'The Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,' which will release on May 10.

