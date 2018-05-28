Ryan Reynolds suggests Deadpool-Guardians crossover to James Gunn

Here's look at a fun banter between Ryan Reynolds and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds suggested a crossover of Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy to director and screenwriter James Gunn. The request came after the 51-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to praise the recently-released Deadpool 2 with Reynolds in the lead. On Sunday, Gunn had tweeted, "Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies."



Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, 41, saw the tweet and responded, writing, "Thank you James! Crossover?" to which Gunn replied, "Yes, please". The two creative minds may have engaged in a light Twitter banter but the idea of the crossover the two properties appears plausible with Disney looking to acquire Fox, home to Deadpool.

Thank you James! Crossover? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 27, 2018

The recent Avengers: Infinity War, which showcased the biggest assembly of superheroes till date, may give way to another crossover event.

