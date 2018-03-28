S.S. Rajamouli excited for Baahubali screening at Karachi film festival

Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) will commence on Thursday and conclude on April 1



SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is excited that his magnum opus Baahubali will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi. "Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries. The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite," Rajamouli tweeted on Wednesday.

The four-day festival will commence on Thursday and conclude on April 1. "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

Other film's that will be screened at PIFF include "Dear Zindagi", "Ankhon Dekhi", "Hindi Medium", "Kadvi Hawa", "Nil Battey Sannata", "Songs Of The Scorpions" and Marathi movie "Sairat".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever