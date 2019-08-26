Saaho Baby won't you tell me song: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give you romantic feels

music

The latest song Baby Won't You Tell Me from Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas is out

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the song, Baby won't you tell me. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/T-series

The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have released its latest song from the film, titled Baby Won't You Tell Me. The song has been released a few days ahead of its film's release. Baby Won't You Tell Me is a romantic number which showcases Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling chemistry.

The scenic locations and its visuals are icing on this cake. Shot in various landscapes, the makers pulled off a dream-like sequence with pink waters and doves all around. The song's music is soothing to the ears. Vocals by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan, the music of Baby Won't You Tell Me has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Watch Baby won't you tell me song here:

Ahead of this song's release, the makers had raised the excitement level by dropping a beautiful picture of Prabhas and Shraddha. UV Creations shared that picture on their Instagram account and wrote, "A big surprise for all the die-hard fans! #BabyWontYouTellMe song from #Saaho will be out today. Stay tuned!"

Prior to Baby Won't You Tell Me song, Saaho released three songs, Saiyaan Psycho, Enni Soni, Bad Boy, and now this. While the other three songs are picturised on Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Bad Boy has the male lead with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saaho also stars has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has now been postponed to August 30.

Touted to be as high on action sequences and daredevil stunts, the film has been directed by Sujeeth.

