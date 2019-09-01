Saaho box office collection day 2: Prabhas and Shraddha's film earns Rs 25.20 crore

regional-cinema

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is a pan-India release and its Hindi version earned Rs 24 crore on day 1 at the box office. The film saw a jump on the second day

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor clicked in Delhi while promoting Saaho. Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho released on August 30, 2019, and the film remains the undisputed king at the box office. Since the film is a pan-India release, Saaho's Hindi version collected Rs 24 crore on day 1 at the box office. It saw a jump on its second day. The multi-lingual film collected Rs 25.20 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his social media. He wrote: "#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes âÂ¹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version (sic)"

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes âÂ¹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

After winning the audience with his uber cool look and full-fledged action avatar in the film, Prabhas's Saaho effortlessly beats Avengers: Endgame. What's interesting is that Saaho is the second film in Indian cinema to create a record after Prabhas' Baahubali and both the 'Classic cult' are of Prabhas which is a testimony of the actor's humongous fandom.

Saaho has been making the right noise as it was Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga, marking Prabhas' Bollywood debut and Shraddha's Telugu Debut. Featuring Prabhas, Shraddha, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff in a brief role, Saaho has created a milestone by earning Rs 205 crore in two days globally.

Also Read: Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas, Shraddha starrer mints Rs 24 crore

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates